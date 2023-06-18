GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Great Barrington Fire Department was sent to Monument Valley Road for a house fire on Saturday night.

According to the Great Barrington Fire Department, at around 8:45 p.m., a homeowner called the fire department for a house fire. When crews arrived, they found a small fire that was mostly on the side of the home, which was believed to be caused by a bird’s nest that was inside a light fixture.

The fire was put out within 40 minutes of the crews being there. There is no word on if there were any injuries. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.