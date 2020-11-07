How to lower your risk for prostate cancer

(WWLP) – Today Show’s Meteorologist, Al Roker, has revealed that he’s been diagnosed prostate cancer, one of the most common cancers in men.

Al Roker will be taking some time off work to recover and beat this cancer, which affects African-Americans at a much higher rate. The prostate is a gland just below the bladder and its job is to produce male reproductive secretions.

In a statement, Al Roker said the cancer was caught early but he described it as a “little aggressive.”

One in nine American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, but it’s 1 in 7 for African-Americans and is more deadly.

“There is a strong link ethnically,” Dr. Wilson Mertens, VP & Medical Director of Cancer Services at Baystate Health, explained. “African-Americans have prostate cancer more frequently and they present it early and they tend to have higher grade tumors.”

According to the American Cancer Society, African-Americans should consider getting screened by age 45 since they are at a higher risk. Age is the number one risk factor for prostate cancer but others include obesity, alcohol intake, and your diet.

Increasing your intake of cancer-fighting fruits and green vegetables will also help lower your risk. Prostate cancer is rarely found in men younger than 40.

