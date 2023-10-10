PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Human remains were discovered inside of Wahconah Park in Pittsfield Tuesday morning.

The discovery was made around 10:44 a.m. by a city employee who was engaged in brush-cutting work inside the park. Notably, the area where the remains were found is distinct from the Wahconah Park baseball field.

According to police, the human remains were found in an advanced state of decomposition, and a positive identification of the body has not yet been made. The case has been accepted by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, and the remains have been collected by office personnel.

There is no indication of any threat to the general public, and an ongoing investigation is being conducted by members of the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau.

The Pittsfield Police Department is urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in this investigation. Individuals can reach out to the Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705 or provide anonymous tips via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706. Additionally, tips can be texted by sending PITTIP and the message to TIP411 (847411).