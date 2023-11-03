PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Human remains that were found inside Wahconah Park in Pittsfield on October 10th have been identified.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, on Tuesday, October 10th at around 10:44 a.m. a city employee who was brush-cutting inside the park found human remains that were in an advanced state of decomposition. The area where they were located was not part of the Wahconah Park baseball field.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as 43-year-old Luis Lopez-Lopez who had recent addresses in Pittsfield and Greenfield. The cause and manner of death are still pending.

The Pittsfield Police Department is urging anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in this investigation. Individuals can contact Detective Matos at 413-448-9700, extension 576, or provide anonymous tips via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706. Additionally, tips can be texted by sending PITTIP and the message to TIP411 (847411).