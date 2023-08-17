STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A captivating and unprecedented artistic collaboration is set to grace the historic halls of The Red Lion Inn and the Norman Rockwell Museum.

The two revered institutions are joining forces to co-present the extraordinary art exhibition titled “Ride the Thunder.”

This remarkable showcase spotlights the innovative creations of British Illustrator Ralph Steadman and the groundbreaking literary contributions of Hunter S. Thompson. Curated by the visionary M. A. Cash, Ride the Thunder promises an immersive journey into the heart of American art and literature. Co-presented by Theory Wellness, this exhibition will be open to the public from August 20 to October 31, 2023, and is set to leave an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of the Berkshires.

Courtesy of Theory Wellness

Courtesy of Theory Wellness

Courtesy of Theory Wellness

Upon entering the second-floor hallway of The Red Lion Inn, visitors will be transported into the enigmatic and captivating world inhabited by Thompson and Steadman. The exhibition will feature an awe-inspiring collection of 50 original pieces, including works from “The Kentucky Derby” – a seminal article born from Steadman and Thompson’s experiential sojourn at the Kentucky Derby. Alongside it, the psychedelic odyssey of “Fear and Loathing” will take center stage, delving into the heart of the American dream. Revered as the embodiment of Gonzo Journalism, a term coined by Boston Globe writer William Joseph Cardosa, this work stands as a testament to their iconic collaboration.

Ride the Thunder not only unveils the extraordinary lives and times of Ralph Steadman and Hunter Thompson but also offers an exclusive peek into their realm of boundless creativity and potent artistic synergy. Famed for their fearless social commentary and incisive political satire, their legendary articles for Rolling Stone and other publications ignited a countercultural revolution. The exhibition will showcase their fax exchanges spanning over fifteen years, providing an intimate glimpse into their enduring friendship and the wellspring of inspiration that fueled their artistic endeavors.

M. A. Cash, a fervent curator and devoted advocate of Hunter S. Thompson’s work, is the driving force behind this transformative project. With an unwavering passion for both artists, Cash endeavors to ensure that the gonzo spirit of Thompson and the artistic brilliance of Steadman remain at the forefront of creative discourse for generations to come.

Having immersed herself in the vibrant community of the Berkshires, M. A. Cash enthused, “The Red Lion Inn, a masterful creation with 250 years of simmering stories, exudes an essence of artistry that is unmistakable.” Her genuine enthusiasm reflects the deep resonance between the exhibition and the inn’s legacy.

Renowned figures Richard Post, father of musician Post Malone, and Bobby Kennedy III, a multi-talented American lawyer, activist, entrepreneur, and filmmaker, have proudly stepped forward as esteemed co-producers of this extraordinary endeavor. Additionally, the integral involvement of Ralph Steadman, an affiliate, collaborator, acolyte, and music producer, adds a significant layer of depth to this remarkable project.

Courtesy of Theory Wellness

Courtesy of Theory Wellness

Courtesy of Theory Wellness

Courtesy of Theory Wellness

Sarah Eustis, CEO and Founder of Main Street Hospitality, expressed her delight in welcoming this captivating exhibition to The Red Lion Inn. “Our inn, steeped in rich history and unmatched character, combined with our resolute commitment to the arts, serves as the perfect canvas to showcase the inspiring Ride the Thunder collection,” she shared. As the inn celebrates its 250th anniversary this summer, the exhibition aligns seamlessly with its legacy of hosting generations of travelers and fostering a creative spirit.

Norman Rockwell Museum, a stalwart institution in the realm of American Illustration Art, also extends its partnership to celebrate this vital art form alongside The Red Lion Inn. Laurie Norton Moffatt, Director/CEO of the museum, highlighted the profound connection between the two establishments and the significance of this collaboration. “Celebrating this important art form, with works by contemporary artists, brings continued attention and appreciation for the field, in a location so blessed with creativity,” she emphasized.

In a remarkable convergence of cultural forces, Theory Wellness, a trailblazing entity founded to participate thoughtfully in the repeal of cannabis prohibition, has played a pivotal role in this exhibition. Inspired by the influential figures of Ralph Steadman and Hunter S. Thompson, Theory Wellness represents a profound shift towards greater acceptance and integration of their visionary ideals into our society. The exhibition itself stands as a testament to the culmination of these transformative forces.

Save the date, “Ride the Thunder” will grace The Red Lion Inn from August 20 through October 31, 2023. Located at 30 Main Street in Stockbridge, this exhibition promises an unparalleled journey through the captivating realms of art and literature.