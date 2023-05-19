(WWLP) – The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says over the past month, there have been reports of anti-Semitism and and transphobia in three different school districts.

In a statement to 22News, the Berkshire D.A. says in part, “Actions like these are offensive and hurtful,” and goes on to say, “We won’t tolerate individuals creating an atmosphere of intimidation and exclusion in our schools or our Berkshire Community.”

The D.A. plans to meet with with the New England Chapter of the Ant-Defemination League to discuss this issue.