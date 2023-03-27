GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be installing an intersection conflict warning system at Route 7 and the driveway of Monument Mountain Regional High School beginning Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from MassDOT, the work will take place at the school driveway and on the shoulders of Route 7. The installation will begin on Monday and is expected to finish on Thursday. The work will be taking place from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers who are traveling through those areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All of the work is weather dependent and subject to change without any notice.