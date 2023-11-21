PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Pittsfield is informing residents of the recent discovery of an invasive species at Onota Lake.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) detected eDNA of the invasive species called the Zebra Mussel inside the lake during routine monitoring. Environmental DNA, called eDNA, is cellular material that sheds from an organism and is used as an early detector of invasive or rare species.

Zebra mussels are invasive freshwater mollusks that are the size of a fingernail. Their name comes from the zig-zagged stripes on their shells. This species has a negative impact on the local environment. They can filter out algae that native species need for food in order to survive and can attach to native mussels.

The detection of this species at this time only impacts boating operations at Onota Lake and has no impact on other recreational uses of the lake. The community is asked to refrain from boating on Lake Onota until there is an ice-over. All docks and buoys should also be removed from the lake and wash all parts of your boats, paddles and other equipment that have been in contact with the water.

Zebra mussels were detected in 2009 at Laurel Lake and in the Housatonic River in Lee and Lenox. Since then, Pittsfield has actively been working with DCR to prevent the spread of this invasive species.