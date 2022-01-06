Jewish Federation of the Berkshires appoints new coordinator of volunteers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires announced Thursday the appointment of Molly Meador as Coordinator of volunteers and PJ Library. In the new position, Meador will further development of the network of volunteers engaged in the Federation’s work and will oversee the local PJ Library program, which provides free Jewish-themed books and music to children.

PJ Library is funded locally by the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires and is a program of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation. Support is provided by the Spitz Tuchman Family Fund and the Jewish Women’s Foundation of the Berkshires.

“Recent history has taught us about the importance of connection and community,” says Meador. “The Federation fosters these values, providing as many ways to get involved as there are stars in the sky or books in our library. The Jewish family experience is similarly diverse, and it is my goal to make sure all members of our community – from children to our seniors – feel welcome and included, always.”

Meador moved with her family to the Berkshires from Brooklyn, NY, in 2020 and has held administrative, production, and creative roles with notable theater groups in New York City. She most recently worked as a producer for the Keen Company’s Teen Festival and as associate artistic director at TheatreworksUSA.

“We are thrilled to have Molly join the Federation team,” says Executive Director Dara Kaufman. “Her creativity and commitment to sharing her Jewish values made her stand out in the hiring process. Being new to the Berkshires, with two young children of her own, Molly understands how important it is for families to forge connections and have opportunities to do and be Jewish on their terms.”