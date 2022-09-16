PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Jewish Women’s Foundation of the Berkshires (JWF) is awarding grants worth a total of $63,425 across 16 local organizations.

The JWF has designated grants ranging between $1,500 and $5,000 that will run for one year. The awards fall into three categories based on the priority areas of the foundation: Increasing access to living essentials, promoting self sufficiency, and empowering youth & young adults.

Since its founding in 2009 under the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, JWF has awarded $450,000 to community groups. The organization says that it is committed to the Jewish mandate of “Tikkun Olam,” or helping to repair the world and making it a better place. The over 180 member organization tries to carry out this mission by giving funding, volunteers, mentoring, and support services to local communities.

Berkshire Community Diaper Project, Berkshire Immigration Center, and Railroad Street Youth are only a few of the 16 organizations receiving grant funding.