Jewish Women’s Foundation requesting grants to help local communities

Berkshire County
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Jewish Women’s Foundation is soliciting grant proposals from non-profit Berkshires-based organizations for projects or programs addressing unmet needs in the Berkshire community.

The grants would be used to help those with basic needs for shelter, food, and clothing. Both Jewish and non-Jewish non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply for grants up to $3,500.

The Foundation will accept grant proposals beginning on May 1 via an online grant application available at www.jewishberkshires.org/jewish-womens-foundation.

The deadline for submitting a proposal is May 31 and final decisions will be announced in September or early October. The Jewish Women’s Foundation aims to share its Jewish values by meeting unmet needs in the community and supporting social action.

