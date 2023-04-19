LENOX, Mass. (WWLP)– The Lenox Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a job fair on Wednesday, April 26.
Over a dozen businesses located in the Berkshires will be taking applications and conducting interviews. Job seekers should bring multiple copies of resumes to submit when applying.
The job fair will be held from 4-6pm at the Lenox Town Hall at 6 Walker Street. The job fair is free and open to the pubic, no pre-registration is needed.
Below is a list of businesses that will be participating:
ANNIE SELKE
ANTIMONY BREWING
BERKSHIRE MOUNTAIN DISTILLERS
CANNA PROVISIONS
CANYON RANCH
COMMUNITY HEALTH PROGRAMS-CHP
DESIGN MENAGERIE
FRELINGHUYSEN MORRIS HOUSE & STUDIO
THE GIFTED CHILD
KRIPALU
LENOX EATS
LOEB’S FOODTOWN
MACKIMMIE CO.
MOLARI STAFFING
MORRISON’S HOME IMPROVEMENT
NORMAN ROCKWELL MUSEUM
SHAKESPEARE & COMPANY
TANGLEWOOD
Job seekers who can’t make it on Wednesday can stop by the Lenox Chamber of Commerce at 4 Housatonic Street on Saturday, April 29 from 11am-3pm for information on job opportunities.