LENOX, Mass. (WWLP)– The Lenox Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a job fair on Wednesday, April 26.

Over a dozen businesses located in the Berkshires will be taking applications and conducting interviews. Job seekers should bring multiple copies of resumes to submit when applying.

The job fair will be held from 4-6pm at the Lenox Town Hall at 6 Walker Street. The job fair is free and open to the pubic, no pre-registration is needed.

Below is a list of businesses that will be participating:

ANNIE SELKE

ANTIMONY BREWING

BERKSHIRE MOUNTAIN DISTILLERS

CANNA PROVISIONS

CANYON RANCH

COMMUNITY HEALTH PROGRAMS-CHP

DESIGN MENAGERIE

FRELINGHUYSEN MORRIS HOUSE & STUDIO

THE GIFTED CHILD

KRIPALU

LENOX EATS

LOEB’S FOODTOWN

MACKIMMIE CO.

MOLARI STAFFING

MORRISON’S HOME IMPROVEMENT

NORMAN ROCKWELL MUSEUM

SHAKESPEARE & COMPANY

TANGLEWOOD

Job seekers who can’t make it on Wednesday can stop by the Lenox Chamber of Commerce at 4 Housatonic Street on Saturday, April 29 from 11am-3pm for information on job opportunities.