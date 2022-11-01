PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– People needing help with their job search will be able to connect with organizations that can assist at a Job Resource Fair in Pittsfield.

The event is being held at the Berkshire Athenaeum on Wednesday, November 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Representatives from the Adult Learning Center, Berkshire Community College, Goodwill, and MassHire will be available to answer questions and provide resources.

“We see the job resource fair as an opportunity to connect people looking for career help with

the organizations that serve them,” said Outreach Librarian Alicia Hyman.

For more information, please call 413-499-9380 during library hours, email info@pittsfieldlibrary.org, or use their website.