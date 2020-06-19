Jogger seriously injured after being struck by car in Pittsfield, police investigating

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a pedestrian and car accident that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries in Pittsfield Thursday morning.

The Pittsfield Police Department told 22News officers, firefighters and ambulance services were called to the 800 block of Valentine Road for the accident involving a pedestrian just before 12 p.m.

Police say a preliminary investigation determined that a Honda CRV, operated by 31-year-old Kayla Karlson of Pittsfield, was traveling northbound when she struck a 58-year-old jogger, identified as Lawrence Towne, also of Pittsfield, as he was running southbound on Valentine Road.

Towne was taken to Berkshire Medical Center and later transferred to Baystate Medical Center due to the serious injuries he suffered in the crash. Karlson was not injured.

Pittsfield Police told 22News the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or the actions of the Honda CRV prior to the accident is asked to call Pittsfield Police Officer David Hallas at (413) 448-9700 ext. 560.