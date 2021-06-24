Jury finds 17-year-old Pittsfield boy guilty of raping young girl in 2019

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After nearly two weeks on trial, a Pittsfield teenage boy was found guilty Thursday of violently raping a 14-year-old girl in 2019.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said a jury found 17-year-old Dylan Welch of Pittsfield guilty of aggravated rape of a child with force and attempted extortion. The jury, however, found Welch not guilty of assault with intent to rape.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

On October 14, 2019, Welch raped the 14-year-old girl in a wooded area in Pittsfield causing significant injuries to her, authorities said. The DA’s office trialed Welch as a youthful offender due to the violent nature and seriousness of the case.

The trial began on June 14.