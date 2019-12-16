Jury finds Pittsfield man guilty of rape, strangulation, kidnapping, among other charges

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A superior court jury on Monday convicted a Pittsfield man of beating and raping a woman back in March.
According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 51-year-old Anthony Miller was found guilty of aggravated rape, strangulation, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a family of a household member and witness intimidation.
A sentencing date has been scheduled for Thursday, December 19.
The DA’s office said on March 15, Miller severely beat, strangled, and raped the woman multiple times and stopped her from leaving the home.
This is another example of how my office aggressively prosecutes perpetrators of domestic violence and sexual assault. We are holding Mr. Miller accountable for his actions thanks to a great investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department, the courage of the victim to tell her story, and resolute prosecution by my office. We are addressing the serious issue of domestic violence in Berkshire County through prevention, education, and fighting for justice on behalf of victims.Andrea Harrington, District Attorney