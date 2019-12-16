Jury finds Pittsfield man guilty of rape, strangulation, kidnapping, among other charges

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A superior court jury on Monday convicted a Pittsfield man of beating and raping a woman back in March.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 51-year-old Anthony Miller was found guilty of aggravated rape, strangulation, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a family of a household member and witness intimidation.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for Thursday, December 19.

The DA’s office said on March 15, Miller severely beat, strangled, and raped the woman multiple times and stopped her from leaving the home.