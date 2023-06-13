NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – After training for the past 12 weeks, K9 Rocky joins the North Adams Police Department.

K9 Rocky was trained by retired Captain Dwane Foisy and Officer Michael Cogswell in apprehension, tracking, building, and area searches for people and articles. K9 Rocky will be able to detect narcotics detection after training in the future.

He recently joined the North Adams Police and will have a personal K9 cruiser which is temperature-regulated, and automatic doors that will open in case of emergency. Funding for K9 Rocky was provided through The Stanton Foundation.

For the month of May, the North Adams police released the following statistics: