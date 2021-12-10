Kayaker rescued from Richmond Pond dies

RICHMOND, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Richmond died after his kayak overturned on Richmond Pond in Berkshire County Thursday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Berkshire District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Andrew McKeever, 58-year-old John Reynolds died at Berkshire Medical Center after his kayak overturned in Richmond Pond.

Troopers from the State Police Lee Barracks, Richmond Fire, Stockbridge Fire, West Stockbridge Fire, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Action Ambulance, and County Ambulance assisted in the rescue when Berkshire County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting an individual in Richmond Pond calling for assistance at around 7:05 a.m.

Reynolds was pulled from the water by firefighters with the Stockbridge Fire Department. CPR was administered and he was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where doctors and nurses attempted to save Reynolds’ life.

Evidence suggests that the death was accidental, the investigation is being conducted by Berkshire State Police Detective Unit.