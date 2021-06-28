Kitchen fire at Wendy’s in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire started in the kitchen at a Wendy’s restaurant Monday morning.

According to the Pittsfield Fire Department at around 12:15 a.m. they received a report of a structure fire at a Wendy’s restaurant, located at 556 Hubbard Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find a small fire in the kitchen which they extinguished and contained to the stove and hood area. The fire began when a cleaning crew moved a gas-fed stove. While moving it, the fire erupted from behind the stove. Due to the clean kitchen and lack of combustible materials, the fire was not able to grow extensively.

Berkshire Gas determined that the cause of the fire was due to a gas leak.

There have been no reported injuries but it is not known how long the restaurant will be closed.