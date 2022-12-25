PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- A family of five is being assisted by the red cross after a fire in their kitchen.

The Pittsfield Fire Department was sent to 23 East Mill Road Christmas Day around 4:40 p.m. The fire was put out in under 20 minutes, but Pittsfield Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Garner told 22News there was damage to the kitchen and smoke damage to the rest of the first floor of the three family home. Everyone involved in the fire is expected to be ok. The other two units in the building were not effected.