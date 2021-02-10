Knox Trail Inn launches meal program to help those in need

EAST OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Knox Trail Inn has been giving warm meals to those affected by the pandemic and has even created an Otis Food Pantry which is currently accepting donations, according to Karen Amanti from the Knox Trail Inn.

The Otis Food Pantry uses reusable bags, and has a bear box outside of the inn for convenient pick-up or drop off.

The Knox Trail Inn also gave Thanksgiving takeout meals, to those on the Food Pantry list thanks to local residents and their donations.

An anonymous donor also asked local restaurants if they would like to provide meals to the most vulnerable in their towns, volunteers would deliver the meals every Friday with the funds provided by this donor. The Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington donated takeout packaging so the staff at the Knox Trail Inn were able to continue helping.

The Knox Inn Chef Caterina prepares a healthy takeout meal for at least 40 people.

This past Christmas local residents also helped with a Toy Drive, raising a record of $9,000 to give to the AMVETS, who in return divided it amongst families in Otis, Sandisfield, and Becket.

“It really has been quite the experience, and we are humbled by how many wonderful, giving, amazing people have come together to make this happen. We are the little town that could,” said Amanti.

The meal program aims to continue through March and wants to spread awareness in hopes that other businesses feel inspired to donate and help others.

For more information on how to donate call 413-447-4391.