BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing guardrail repair operations overnight on I-90 westbound in Becket and Blandford beginning on Sunday.

According to MassDOT, the guardrail repairs will be on I-90 westbound at mile marker 30.0, in Blandford, with a right lane closure, and at mile marker 17.0 in Becket, with a shoulder closure in place.

The repairs will be from 7:00 p.m. on Sunday to 5:00 a.m. on Monday. There will be temporary lane closures to allow crews to perform the guardrail repair operations.

There will be appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to help guide drivers through the work area. Drivers should expect delays and reduced speeds in the work area as well.