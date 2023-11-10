LEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Drivers traveling on the Mass Pike (I-90) in Lee should be prepared for lane closures and delays overnight Friday into Saturday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) work crews will be conductin pavement marking operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee, between mile marker 7.4 and 14.6.

Work will start at 9:00 p.m. Friday and will continue until 5:00 a.m., Saturday, November 11.

Drivers will be guided by signs, law enforcement and messaging on the highway. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.