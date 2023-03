LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is implementing lane closures on I-90 eastbound in Lee on Monday.

Temporary closures at mile marker 10.3 are needed to facilitate bridge repair operations. The lanes are anticipated to reopen later Monday afternoon.

MassDOT is encouraging drivers to avoid the area and to use a different route to minimize delays. Those that are traveling through the area should expect delays and should reduce speed and use caution.