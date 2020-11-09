Lanesborough man convicted on child pornography charges

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Lanesborough was convicted Thursday by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office for child pornography charges.

According to Berkshire District Attorney spokesman Andy McKeever, Judge John Agostini sentenced 37-year-old Robert Dufur of Lanesborough to four to five years in state prison and five years probation after.

The police found Dufur in possession of child pornography and evidence that he sent inappropriate photos to a young girl in another state and asked for the girl for obscene material in return.

McKeever said Dufur was arrested December 1, 2018 by the Pittsfield Police after Newbury Police had conducted an undercover investigation in which Dufur sent obscene material to an officer posing on social media as a teenage girl.

Dufur pled guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography and single counts of disseminating harmful matter to a minor, exhibiting a child in the nude, and exhibiting a child in a sexual act.

The Berkshire District Attorney spokesman Andy McKeever said none of the victims lived in Berkshire County.

“I thank the Newbury Police and the multiple assisting law enforcement agencies for their hard work in developing this case and bringing Mr. Dufur into custody. The internet creates an easy avenue for perpetrators to victimize children. We ask parents to keep an eye on their teen’s social media use and we ask teens to be cautious when interacting with people they do not personally know online.” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

The investigation was conducted with the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Adams Police, Lanesborough Police, Georgetown Police, North Shore Police, Pittsfield Police, and Michigan State Police assisted Newbury Police’s investigation.