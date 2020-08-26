Lanesborough police looking to identify vandalism suspect

**Video provided by the Lanesborough Police Department**

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Lanesborough Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person caught on camera tearing down a political sign in the area.

The video shows the suspect pulling the sign out of the ground and throwing it in the street and then driving away.

According to Lanesborough Police Chief Tim Sorrell, the vandalism took place on Partridge Road and Summer Street.

If you recognize this person you are asked to contact police at 413-443-4107.