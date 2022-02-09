PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Lanesborough pleaded guilty for stealing more than $1 million from her employer.

According to Berkshire District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Andrew McKeever, 57-year-old Deborah Trybus pled guilty in Berkshire Superior Court on Tuesday and was sentenced to serve three to five years in state prison on the following charges:

Larceny Over $1,200 By Single Scheme (6 counts)

Forgery Of Check (6 counts)

Utter False Check (6 counts)

False Entries Into Corporation Records (6 counts)

Common and Notorious Thief

An investigation of Trybus writing fraudulent checks began in 2019 by the Adams Police Department. Detectives found that Trybus, an office manager of George Apkin and Sons, had been writing fraudulent checks from the company and depositing them into an account she had opened for herself since 2012.

“I thank the Adams Police Department for their thorough investigation into this case. Mrs. Trybus stole a significant amount of money from the Apkin family over time, and I am proud that my office held her accountable for her actions,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

“Small business owners place their trust in their employees and it is particularly harmful when people placed in trusted positions abuse that trust.”

The investigation was lead by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and Adams Police.