Large gatherings fueling Pittsfield COVID spike

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Health officials in Pittsfield are blaming large, private gatherings for a major spike in coronavirus cases in the area. They say the 46 new positive cases reported in the city over the past two weeks are due to a lack of social distancing in settings like house parties or group dinners.

“The cases are exploding and they are related to a couple of specific gatherings,” said Health Director Gina Armstrong. “The ripple effect is significant. That’s why we are urging residents to follow the safety guidelines. Avoid indoor and close-quarter gatherings, as these spaces are prime

environments for spreading COVID.”

In light of the concerning increase, Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer says her administration will take steps to strengthen coronavirus safety protocols ahead of the winter. Specifically, she highlighted an increase in public health nurses to support contact tracing, along with masks, distancing, hand-washing, and avoiding indoor gatherings. She said these were the measures that helped Pittsfield navigate the pandemic in the first place.

“The alarming rise in new cases ought to grab everyone’s attention. We must all double down on

the COVID-19 safety practices that got us through the surge,” Tyer said. “When we adhere to

these safety protocols, we’re protecting ourselves, our family, friends, and our colleagues.”

With the influx in cases comes an influx of individuals worried about exposure and wanted to be tested. Health officials at the city’s Friday COVID-19 Task Force meeting reminded residents to stay home if they feel ill, self-quarantine if you’ve been around someone with COVID-19, and seek testing through Berkshire Medical Center.

Public Health Nurse Kayla Donnelly-Winters cautioned that asymptomatic individuals who may have been exposed must be careful about the timing of getting tested. “I understand why people would want to be tested immediately, but there really needs to be a four-day incubation period after first learning of exposure to prevent a false negative,” she said.