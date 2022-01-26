Learn how Massachusetts can go on a trash diet

GREEENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Green Drinks will host an event featuring the Massachusetts Director of Clean Water Action Elizabeth Saunders to discuss Community Eco Power in Pittsfield.

The Pathway to Zero Waste: How Massachusetts Can Kick Its Dirty Incinerator Habit is a virtual zoom event that will discuss how our ways of disposing trash through incinerators and landfills have had negative ramifications on our public health, the environment, and justice.

The virtual event will take place on February 15th at 6:00 p.m. and registration is required to join.

According to a news release from the Berkshire Environmental Action Team “As part of the discussion, Elizabeth will go into detail about the toxic pollutants that landfills and trash incinerators create, how their physical placement is environmentally unjust, and how it’s not necessary for Massachusetts to create large amounts of trash.”

Pittsfield Green Drinks brings the community together to learn about the movement for zero waste and how Massachusetts can go on a trash diet, and this event happens on the third Tuesday of every month.