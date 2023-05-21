LEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires is inviting the community for Super Tzedakah Week at a local farm.

Super Tzedakah Week is a community campaign as a spontaneous act of goodwill and a marker of generosity. The event will include ice cream, cows, eco-crafts, mitzvah activities, community tables, music, and more.

All ages are welcome to High Lawn Farm located at 535 Summer Street in Lee from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires told 22News that last year more than 350 people participated.

High Lawn Farm is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. that has an on-site farm store that offers homemade ice cream, artisanal cheese, dairy products, as well as a variety of other locally produced goods.