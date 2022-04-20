LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police continue to investigate the disappearance of a New York school teacher during a hiking trip in Lee last month.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, 42-year-old Meghan Marohn from Delmar, New York has been missing since March 27. She is described as 5’6″ tall and weighs 120 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

Marohn traveled to Stockbridge to go hiking. When her family didn’t hear from her for several days, they got worried and called the police. They found her car, a black 2017 Subaru Impreza, at Longcope Park. It’s a 46-acre area with hiking trails.

Officers from Lee, State Police Special Emergency Response Team, State Police K-9, and Air Wing Units assisted in searching for several days in the heavily wooded hiking area. Lee Police Chief Craig DeSantis said some areas of the woods are thick and have hampered search efforts. Police said there is no evidence that a crime was committed.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to contact Massachusetts State Police at 413-499-1112.