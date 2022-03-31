LEE, Mass. (NEWS10) — According to Massachusetts State Police, Wednesday’s search for 42-year-old Meghan Marohn of Delmar in Lee turned up no sign of the missing woman. On Thursday, police resumed the search in a new location about a half-mile away, based on new information.

On Wednesday afternoon, North Colonie Superintendent D. Joseph Corr confirmed that Marohn is an English teacher at Shaker High School. The message below went out to North Colonie families:

We have been notified by Bethlehem Police that Shaker High School English Teacher Meghan Marohn is missing and that a search is underway in the vicinity of Lee, Massachusetts. Individuals who have any information should call the Lee Police Department at (413) 243-5530. Ms. Marohn is a valued member of the North Colonie School community. This is a difficult and traumatic event, and our thoughts are with her family and friends. We know that this information may have a profound impact on students and staff. Counseling and support services are available for all members of the school community. More details will be forthcoming. Should other information become available we will share what is appropriate with the greater school community.

Marohn is a white woman with red hair and green eyes who stands about 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She hasn’t been seen since March 26, when she traveled to Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Her vehicle was found abandoned at Long Cope Park Hiking Trails.

Initially on Thursday morning, before resuming the search, state police said the investigation would continue via other means. Contact Lee Police at (413) 243-5530, Bethlehem Police at (518) 439-9973, or call 911 if you have any information or have seen her.