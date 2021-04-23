Lee woman gifted special tricycle from Bob the Bike Man

LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Bob the Bike Man delivered a specialty bike Friday to a young woman in Lee.

Emily Nutt is 23-years-old and has a developmental disability. She had never been able to ride a two-wheel-bike before because typical bikes can be difficult for people who have stability struggles.

The Massachusetts military support program through the VA contacted Bob about Emily. They’re a gold star family after her father, David Nutt, a bronze star recipient, was killed in Afghanistan in 2002.

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: Bob The Bikeman is delivering a special trike to a young woman with autism in Lee today! The family is a gold star family after her father was killed in Afghanistan in 2002. Multiple police departments are helping escort the bikes. @WWLP22News pic.twitter.com/1FdWq4r8FA — Katrina Kincade (@KatrinaKNews) April 23, 2021

Emily’s mother, Heidi Nutt, told 22News, “This is amazing, this is such a great thing for Emily. She is a kid that doesn’t really ask for much in life and I want her to fit in as much as possible with the community and with her sister. This will be great, they’ll be able to go riding together and maybe fit in a little bit more with everybody.”

Bob says he’s been flooded with requests recently for bikes for those with special needs. He and his organization, Pedal Thru Youth, are one of only a couple local organizations that make specialty bikes.