LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – Get ready to celebrate the arrival of fall at the 42nd Annual Lenox Apple Squeeze, a beloved tradition hosted by the Lenox Chamber of Commerce.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., transforming the picturesque town of Lenox into a vibrant autumnal festival.

This one-day extravaganza promises a cornucopia of delights for visitors of all ages. Over 75 artisan craft vendors, food stalls, and information booths will line the Main Street sidewalks, offering a diverse array of vendors and culinary treats. It’s the perfect opportunity to revel in the changing of the seasons and savor all things apple.

Family Fun at Lilac Park

The Morris Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) will once again turn Lilac Park into a haven for kids. Youngsters can partake in games and enjoy delightful hay wagon rides. Live performances by The Berkshire Rhythm Keepers, led by Aimee Galinas, will fill Lilac Park with music from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The talented Balloon Ben will also be on hand, crafting intricate balloon art throughout the day.

Artisan Treasures and Culinary Delights

Prepare to be captivated by the works of local artisans. Handcrafted jewelry, woven baskets, candles, quilts, photography, paintings, woodworks, and more will be on display. Of course, no apple-themed festival would be complete without delectable apple treats. From pies and cakes to cider donuts and apple cider, you’ll find a mouthwatering array of apple-based delicacies. For those seeking variety, Mazz’s Kettle Corn, oversized cake slices from Mary Zabian, and savory delights like corn chowder and fare from food trucks, including Biggin’s Diggin’s and Gunther’s Sausage Wagon, await. Mediterranean cuisine from Naji’s will also be available in front of Nejaime’s Wine Cellar.

A Sip of Autumn

This year, don’t miss the beer garden at the 67 Church Street parking lot, hosted by Antimony Brewing. It’s the perfect place to sample craft brews and enjoy delicious fare from Mama Lo’s BBQ and more craft and clothing vendors. Live music at 67 Church Street will be provided by Berkshire Busk, featuring bluegrass group The Juckets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and classic rock by the Happy Together Band from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Lance Vermeulen patio at 38 Church Street will feature street music performances by Kajax at 10 a.m. and Dave Reed at 1:30 p.m.

Sidewalk Sales Galore

Don’t forget to explore the fantastic sidewalk sales offered by local merchants and galleries. You can snag great deals on clothing, blankets, home goods, toys, and even exceptional artwork.

Parking and Consideration

Parking for the event is available in the lots behind Berkshire Bank on Main Street and behind the Lenox Police Station. Please note that there will be limited street parking, as ordered by the Lenox Police. Illegally parked vehicles on residents’ properties will be ticketed.

Come one, come all, and embrace the spirit of fall at the 42nd Annual Lenox Apple Squeeze!