Lenox businesses looking forward to loosened COVID-19 restrictions

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. (NEWS10) — New loosened restrictions are now in place for Massachusetts businesses. Starting at 5 a.m Monday morning, Gov. Charlie Baker allowed restaurants, gyms, and places of worship and retail stores to open from 25% capacity to now 40% capacity.

Many business in Lenox are excited about it.

“With the capacity before, we were struggling a bit. We had empty tables all the time. We had a wait at the door, but we weren’t able to sit people because we only allowed 25% capacity which was really tough for us,” says Tucker McNinch, the financial operations manager at the Olde Heritage Tavern.

Suzanne Merritt is the President of Lenox Fit. She says having more people now attend her spin classes lifts some weight off her shoulders.

“It definitely helps us and it puts us on the right trajectory. Now that more people are getting vaccinated and are feeling more comfortable, we are seeing people coming back to the gym so that’s definitely a plus,” Suzanne says.

Restaurants and fitness centers have been hit hard since March. Once Berkshire County saw an uptick of COVID-19 cases in November, local businesses were forced to operate at 25% capacity. This recent change from Gov. Charlie Baker’s office helps these businesses out tremendously.

“We like to put the appearance together that we got it all figured out but we’re learning and doing what we learning every single day too,” says Suzanne.

Michael Abdalla and Kylah Rivest are gym members at Lenox Fit. Michael works out almost daily, he says it’s nice to see other people work out while he’s there lifting weights.

“It’s nice to see some of the local businesses like Lenox Fit getting back on their feet after the pandemic,” says Michael.

The couple was happy to hear the news— it gives them more fun things to do on their weekends.

“It’s also nice to see people still being able to go out and do things so they’re not cooped up in their house,” Kylah adds.