Lenox man arrested in connection with shooting

LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Lenox early Sunday morning.

According to Lenox Chief of Police Stephen O’Brien, police were called to Howard Johnson Motel on Pittsfield Road just after 4 a.m. Sunday, for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Berkshire Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Daniel Sheehan of Lenox. He is being charged with armed assault with intent to murder.

Lenox Police and the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.