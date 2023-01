LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lenox police are looking for the public’s help to identify the person in a photo involved in an incident.

(Lenox Police Department)

In a photo the Lenox Police Department shared on Facebook, the person pictured is the same individual involved in a previous incident. If you can identify this person or have any information, contact Lenox Police Officer Colvin at 413-637-2346.