LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lenox Police Department is looking to identify two individuals involved in an incident on Friday.

According to the Lenox Police Department, these two men were involved in an incident Friday evening in Lenox.

Lenox Police Department

If you have any information on these individuals, private message the Lenox Police Department or call Officer Tyler Bosworth at (413) 637-2346.