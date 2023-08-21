LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lenox Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating two women that were involved in an incident.

According to the Lenox Police Department, the two women were involved in an incident at a local business in Lenox.

Lenox Police Department

If you have any information on their identities, either private message or call (413)637-2346 and leave a message for Officer Shook.