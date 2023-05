LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – The Lenox Police Department is searching for individuals that are suspected of shoplifting.

The two individuals are a man and a woman and are suspected of shoplifting on May 6th. The woman was wearing a black and purple checkered dress, and the man was wearing a green long sleeve with brown pants and a hat.

Lenox Police Department

If anyone has information about the two suspects, contact Officer Blake Poore at 637-2346 or his email at bpoore@townoflenox.com.