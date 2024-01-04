LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – Morris Elementary School students from Grades 1 and 4 have woven the spirit of kindness into their community by forging meaningful connections with local first responders.

Principal Brenda Kelley shares the heartwarming story of how students, under the guidance of dedicated teachers, embraces the season of giving.

Grade 1 Teacher Shannon O’Brien and Grade 4 Teacher Francine Shelhamer envisioned a unique approach to instill the value of kindness in their students. Their classes, partnered as “buddy classes,” embarked on a mission to spread joy through simple acts of kindness, embodying the essence of the Morris school community.

Both teachers, deeply rooted in the Lenox community, wanted to convey the profound impact even the smallest gesture could have. Recognizing that many members of the Lenox Police and Fire Departments are Lenox graduates, and their children are following in their footsteps, O’Brien and Shelhamer aimed to express gratitude.

From the back left, Grade 4 Teacher Francine Shelhamer, Officer Eric Kirby, Firefighter/EMT Aurelien Telle, Officer William Colvin, and Grade 1 Teacher Shannon O’Brien stood with students who made signs and treats for local first responders. (Photo Courtesy of Lenox Public Schools)

The students were tasked with bringing a few pieces of fruit to class as gifts for the first responders. O’Brien’s first-grade class went the extra mile, crafting delightful gingerbread cookies, while Shelhamer contributed Highlawn Farms eggnog to complement the treats. The students also devoted time to creating signs and holiday decorations to convey their appreciation.

The culmination of this heartwarming initiative was a visit from Police Officers William Colvin and Eric Kirby, along with Firefighter/EMT Aurelien Telle. Each representing families deeply woven into the Lenox community, the first responders were met with open hearts and thoughtful gifts from the students.

“When we put our small contributions together, we were able to see the large bags of fruit and goodies we created as a community,” expressed Shelhamer. “Our Morris Motto has always been to treat others the way you want to be treated, and we live by that every day. The families in Lenox are very kind and generous. They make us feel like we are part of their family, and we just wanted to honor our extended Lenox family of police and firefighters.”

This heartening initiative not only fostered a sense of community but also exemplified the power of collective kindness, proving that even the youngest members of Lenox can make a significant impact.