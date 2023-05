PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire Pride will be hosting a flag-raising ceremony on Wednesday to declare June as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.

Mayor Linda Tyer will join Berkshire Pride to raise the LGBTQIA+ Pride Flag and will read a proclamation to declare the month of June as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Pittsfield.

The flag-raising ceremony will be held on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. on the front steps of City Hall.