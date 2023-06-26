PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Fire Department was sent to Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church for a fire Sunday evening.

According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, crews were called at around 7:49 p.m. to the church located at 163 Linden Street for a report of a chimney fire. Upon arrival, the fire could be seen coming from the steeple of the church. With the assistance of a “deck gun monitor,” the fire was put out within 45 minutes.

Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Garner told 22News the cause of the fire was due to a lightning strike verified by eyewitness reports. The center of Pittsfield experienced a microburst thunder/lightning storm at the time leading up to the fire.

No injuries were reported. The fire was contained to the top portion of the steeple which was an “ornamental” design that is not part of the church’s main foundational support structure.