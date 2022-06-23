PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The lineup has been announced for the 2022 Bousquet Summer Concert Series. Every concert is family-friendly, outdoors. and features folk, rock, jazz, and blues artists at Bousquet Mountain.

Limited seating is available on the patio, but concertgoers can bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating. LIFT Bistropub will be open for full-service dinner inside the lodge along with snacks and drinks outside.

Lineup

June 23: Barefoot Truth, Glori Wilder at 7 p.m.

June 30: Bousquet Jazz Festival with Emily Braden, Ted Rosenthal, The Lucky 5, and others. The festival starts at 5 p.m.

July 7: Javier Colon & Matt Cusson, Wanda Houston at 7 p.m.

July 14: Albert Cummings, Misty Blues at 7 p.m.

July 30: The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow, Session Americana at 2 p.m.

August 4: Ali McGuirk, The BTU’s at 7 p.m.

August 11: Bousquet Folk Festival with The Wolff Sisters, Benjamin Jaffe, Eavesdrop and more. The festival begins at 5 p.m.

August 18: Billy Keane, Taylor Ashton at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available on the Bousquet Mountain website. Season passes are also available.