LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in Berkshire County

(WWLP) – Berkshire County is ranked the third highest county with the most COVID-19 cases totaling 586 in western Massachusetts according to the Department of Public Health.
Top 5 cities & towns with the most COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County:
- Pittsfield – 171
- Williamstown – 82
- Great Barrington – 72
- North Adams – 46
- Adams – 35
Full list of COVID-19 case numbers in each city and town in Berkshire County as of June 17:
Adams – 35
Becket – 14
Cheshire – Less than 5
Dalton – 11
Great Barrington – 72
Hinsdale – Less than 5
Lanesboro – 8
Lee – 20
Lenox – 13
Monterey 0
North Adams – 46
Otis – Less than 5
Pittsfield – 171
Richmond – 5
Sandisfield – Less than 5
Savoy – Less than 5
Sheffield – 15
Stockbridge – 14
Tyringham – Less than 5
West Stockbridge – 5
Williamstown – 82
Windsor – 0
