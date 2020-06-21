LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in Berkshire County

(WWLP) – Berkshire County is ranked the third highest county with the most COVID-19 cases totaling 586 in western Massachusetts according to the Department of Public Health.

Top 5 cities & towns with the most COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County:

Pittsfield – 171 Williamstown – 82 Great Barrington – 72 North Adams – 46 Adams – 35

Full list of COVID-19 case numbers in each city and town in Berkshire County as of June 17:

Adams – 35

Becket – 14

Cheshire – Less than 5

Dalton – 11

Great Barrington – 72

Hinsdale – Less than 5

Lanesboro – 8

Lee – 20

Lenox – 13

Monterey 0

North Adams – 46

Otis – Less than 5

Pittsfield – 171

Richmond – 5

Sandisfield – Less than 5

Savoy – Less than 5

Sheffield – 15

Stockbridge – 14

Tyringham – Less than 5

West Stockbridge – 5

Williamstown – 82

Windsor – 0

