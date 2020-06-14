LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in Berkshire County

(WWLP) – Berkshire County is ranked the 3rd highest county with the most COVID-19 cases in western Massachusetts according to the Department of Public Health.
Top 5 cities & towns with the most COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County as of June 10:
- Pittsfield – 168
- Williamstown – 83
- Great Barrington – 72
- North Adams – 46
- Adams – 35
Full list of COVID-19 case numbers in each city and town in Berkshire County as of June 10:
Adams – 35
Becket – 14
Cheshire – Less than 5
Dalton – 9
Great Barrington – 72
Hinsdale – Less than 5
Lanesboro – 8
Lee – 19
Lenox – 13
Monterey 0
North Adams – 46
Otis – Less than 5
Pittsfield – 168
Richmond – 5
Sandisfield – Less than 5
Savoy – Less than 5
Sheffield – 15
Stockbridge – 14
Tyringham – Less than 5
West Stockbridge – 5
Williamstown – 83
Windsor – 0
