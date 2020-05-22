Local hardware store goes virtual to connect with customers

OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – A hardware store in Berkshire County has turned to virtual technology to keep business going while customers stay home.

Bruce’s Hardware in Otis is using the drone-based aerial service West Mass Drone to give customers a 3D shopping experience, without having to come in. Employees at the hardware store call this new initiative a “touch-less transaction” for consumers.

Owner Bruce Taylor told 22News, “Sometimes when attempting to communicate about a product that they want, it’s not actually crystal clear but they have an idea of where it is so now that they have the visual, they can literally say to us ‘it’s in aisle 3 on the left-hand side.'”

Bruce’s Hardware is still allowing customers to come into the store, with face masks. They’re also offering curbside pickup.

If you want a virtual tour of Bruce’s Hardware, click here.