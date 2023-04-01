GOSHEN, N.Y. (WWLP) – A local kid will be a featured contestant in the Jr. Master Model Builder Competition on Saturday.

Owen B, 11, from Pittsfield, will be a featured contestant in the Jr. Master Model Builder Competition during Legoland’s opening weekend activities on Saturday. Owen was selected for the Jr. Master Model Builder Competition based on a LEGO structure he designed and submitted to the show.

Photo courtesy of Kim Thompson

This is Legoland’s first Jr. Master Model Builder Competition, and it features the skills of kids that are ages 8-12 years old. Five finalists will compete at the park to win a special LEGO-built trophy, a VIP experience, annual passes, and more. The winning model will be on display at the park during this season.

If you can’t travel to New York to see Legoland but love LEGO, Springfield will be hosting its first-ever LEGO convention in August 2023. The Springfield Brick Convention will be held on August 19th and 20th.

The Springfield Brick Convention will be one of the largest LEGO events in the world, so early booking is highly recommended before they sell out. The event will be supporting Creations for Charity, where a portion of the proceeds at the event are going to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization. Creations for Charity is an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged kids during the holidays.

Professional LEGO artists from around the United States will display their amazing LEGO creations and meet fans. There will also be meet-and-greets with different LEGO celebrities. People will be able to get creative in the Construction Zone, with thousands of bricks available, along with live builds to watch and engage with. Galleries will also be set up with life-sized LEGO models on display.

Tickets are $15 plus taxes and are available for either Saturday, August 19, or Sunday, August 20.