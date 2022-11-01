GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A local non-profit organization working to support the development and viability of local farms and food businesses has been selected for Big Y’s Community Bag Program.

According to a news release sent to 22News, throughout the month of November Berkshire Agricultural Ventures will receive a $1 donation every time someone purchases a reusable Community Bag at the Big Y located at the store located at 740 South Main Street in Great Barrington.

“We are thrilled to be participating in this innovative program that makes it possible for shoppers to give back to local non-profits while reducing single-use plastic in the environment, and this month – supports local farming” said Glenn Bergman, Interim Executive Director of Berkshire Agricultural Ventures “We appreciate the community’s support in this important initiative to make a difference.”

The program launched in January 2019 and is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support to try to make a difference in the communities where customers live and work.