Local residents mourn death of officer killed in attack at U.S Capitol

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – North Adams and Western New England university join those in Washington mourning officer William Evans’ death.

Officer william evans was known to friends and family as billy, he grew up in western Massachusetts in the town of North Adams.

Evans was an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police Force and a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder Unit.



22News spoke to a childhood friend of Evans about his impact on the North Adams community.

Jason LaForest said billy was known for pranks and having an upbeat attitude. He was a multi-sport athlete graduating from Drury high school.

But more recently he was known as a dedicated father and passionate law enforcement officer. LaForest said that is how the family wants people to know him.

“So I think his friends and his immediate family are going to have a lot to process over the next few days and the rest of our lives as we mourn a kid that we love who just wanted to serve his country,” said LaForest.

Investigators are now trying to find a motive but said there is no apparent connection to terrorism.

The flags at western New England University are flying at half evans death.